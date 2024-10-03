Doctors' unions call for strict safety measures after medic's murder at Delhi hospital

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Several doctors' associations condemned the murder of a 55-year-old medic on Thursday, saying "doctors are sitting on deathbeds" and called for immediate action to ensure their safety.

According to police, Javed Akhtar, a Unani (BUMS) practitioner was shot dead in his hospital cabin at NIMA Hospital in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area around 1.45 am. The accused, both juveniles, had come for treatment.

As the matter came to light, doctors' unions across the national capital expressed their grief and shock, stating that no healthcare professional will treat patients if their own safety is at risk.

Dhruv Chauhan, a national council member of the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) Junior Doctors Network, described the shooting as indicative of a broader societal issue.

"Doctors are now sitting on deathbeds," he said.

"Anyone who comes to us for help could potentially be a threat, as seen in Dr Akhtar's case," Chauhan told PTI, adding that this is no longer just a doctor-versus-assailants issue; it reflects a complete breakdown of law and order in our country.

Expressing concern about the rising violence against healthcare professionals, Suvrankar Datta, president of the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) said the Delhi incident follows a string of violent attacks on doctors.

"Respecting the Supreme Court, we returned to work, but still the brutality and violence against doctors have continued, with 7-8 incidents occurring since the horrific case in Kolkata. Here we are again facing another day of violence," Datta said.

Datta told PTI that the FAIMA would hold an emergency executive body meeting at 9 pm to discuss further actions in response to the violence against medical practitioners.

Condemning Akhtar's murder, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) asked why are doctors becoming easy targets in hospitals and who would answer for this "blatant disregard for law and order".

"A doctor at NIMA hospital in Delhi was shot dead at point-blank range last night. According to @DelhiPolice, it appears to be a targeted killing — unprovoked and possibly planned. Dr Akhtar was a BUMS practitioner. May his soul rest in peace," the union wrote on X.

"This incident raises alarming questions: Why are doctors becoming easy targets in hospitals? Who will answer for this blatant disregard for law and order in our capital?" it added.

According to the police, two juveniles, aged around 16, are suspected to have carried out the shooting after visiting the hospital for treatment.

They allegedly shot Dr Akhtar after being treated for a bandaged toe. Initial investigations suggest that the murder was a targeted killing, likely involving prior planning.

The police have formed six teams and collected CCTV footage from the hospital to identify the suspects.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) SK Jain confirmed that the case appears to involve personal enmity, stating, "The actual cause will only be ascertained once the suspects are apprehended." PTI NSM RPA