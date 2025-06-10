Doctors withdraw protest against Goa health minister after CM intervenes

Panaji, Jun 10 (PTI) Doctors at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) withdrew their agitation against state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane following intervention by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday, officials said.

The CM went to the state-run GMCH, located near here, in the morning and assured the protesting doctors that their demands will be met.

Rane had been facing a backlash from the medical fraternity after he lashed out at GMCH's chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Rudresh Kuttikar for allegedly misbehaving with patients during his surprise visit to the premier facility and ordered his suspension.

CM Sawant on Sunday tried to control the damage by overruling the controversial decision.

On Monday, Rane tendered an apology through social media to the doctor. The protestors, however, were not happy with the gesture and had demanded that Dr Kuttikar receive a personal apology from the minister.

The minister said while he may have erred in his communication, his intent was always to ensure no patient is denied timely care and the public health system remains responsive and compassionate.

The opposition Congress had voiced support for the protesting doctors, demanding Rane's ouster.

On Tuesday, CM Sawant met representatives of the Goa Association of Resident Doctors (GARD), GMCH Dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar and other officials at the state-run hospital.

Emerging from the meeting, GARD president Dr Ayush Sharma told reporters that they were withdrawing their agitation with immediate effect.

He also said the GARD has withdrawn the 24-hour deadline given on Monday to minister Rane to apologise to Dr Kuttikar.

The chief minister on Monday evening held a meeting with the GARD representatives, GMCH dean and other representatives of the medical fraternity at his official residence to discuss the issue.

On Tuesday morning, Sawant went to the GMCH and assured the protesting doctors to fulfil their demands.

"All seven demands were discussed in the meeting today. All the demands are passed," the CM said.

"Such an incident should not happen in the future," he said.

About the meeting, Sawant said the doctors have "respected my words" and called off their protest.

"GMCH is an apex medical college. Such a strike was not fair in the interest of the people, the patients would have suffered. That is why I intervened and their demands were passed," he said.

The CM also said security at the GMCH would be beefed up by posting a sub-inspector level officer at the police outpost in the medical facility.

Fifty additional police personnel would be deployed at the hospital, the chief minister said.

Senior GMCH doctor Madhu Godhikrikar said, "One of the demands was for the health minister to come personally and apologise. But it was decided that such a demand cannot be made. A government officer cannot ask a minister to come to his office and apologise," he said.

The issue was not about Dr Kuttikar, but about insult of the chair (of CMO), he said. PTI RPS GK