Docu-film exploring Ayurveda to hit screens on June 11

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 8 (PTI) A documentary delving deep into the traditional Indian system of Ayurveda and showcasing its immense potential and hidden prospects is all set to premiere in New Delhi on June 11.

Titled "Ayurveda - The double helix of life", the 90-minutes-long English documentary would be released by Minister of State for Ayush and Health and Family welfare Prataprao Jadhav at the Film Division Theatre, New Delhi, it's makers said here.

National award-winning filmmaker Vinod Mankara, who helmed the docu-film, said its main objective is to show how the rare virtues of Ayurveda are utilised in modern medical treatment to counter the misinformation against the ancient treatment system.

He said the documentary is highly engaging and presents Ayurveda as a "sastra" with legitimacy, rather than merely romanticising its antiquity.

"It offers a comprehensive view of the manufacturing sector, major hospitals, ongoing research, and clinical innovations in areas such as infertility, renal stones, and diabetic neuropathy," the director said.

The documentary highlights aspects like the technology transfer in the development of Rejuran (skin rejuvenation treatment) and sustained-release dressing pads, Mankara, who also penned the script of the film, said.

Beginning with the basics of manufacturing, the film traces the evolution of Ayurvedic medicines from traditional formulations to more user-friendly contemporary dosage forms.

The research segment is showcasing groundbreaking advancements in both fundamental and translational research, the director said adding that clinical innovations and the immense potential of integrative medicine are also discussed in depth in the docu-film.

"The docu-film discusses various significant aspects regarding Ayurveda like how Parkinson disease is treated in Germany by integrating the traditional Indian treatment system," he explained.

The documentary has been produced by Dr A V Anoop under the banner of A V A productions. The Ayurvedic Medicine Manufacturers Organisation of India (AMMOI) also was also a partner in its production.

It features insights from 52 people, including doctors and medical scientists from India and various foreign countries.

Experts from the World Health Organisation have also contributed to the documentary, which the director said would be screened in various countries.

Besides the union minister, Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush is also expected to attend the June 11 premier along with other significant personalities. PTI LGK ROH