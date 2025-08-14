DocuBay's film 'Operation Maa' to release on August 27

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) On the eve of India’s 78th Independence Day, DocuBay released the trailer of its upcoming documentary, set to release on August 27.

The documentary follows an initiative in Jammu and Kashmir which encourages militants to give up arms and return to their families, according to a press release. The trailer gives a gimpse into the unbreakable bond between a mother and child and focuses on the real life accounts of those rebuilding their lives.

Aditya Pittie, Managing Director of IN10 Media Network, said, "Stories like 'Operation Maa' remind us that freedom goes beyond political boundaries and it’s also about emotional liberation and second chances... this documentary truly reflects the values of unity, compassion, and hope that lie at the heart of our Independence." "The trailer offers just a glimpse into the emotional depth of 'Operation Maa'," Samar Khan, Chief Content Officer of DocuBayWe said in a release.

"We are proud to have documented a story so deeply connected to the people of the Valley and, indeed, to the conscience of the nation," he added.

Retired Lieutenent general K.J.S. Dhillon, whose work inspired the documentary, said, "The Valley is an inseparable part of India, and every son of the soil deserves the chance to come home. I hope this story inspires more such reconciliations.” "Operation Maa" will premiere exclusively on DocuBay. PTI SMR BK BK