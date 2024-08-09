Documentary on IAF's Operation Safed Sagar during Kargil War premieres in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) A documentary film portraying the key role played by the IAF during the 1999 Kargil War was premiered in Delhi on Friday in the presence of many air force officers and personnel.

Titled, 'Kargil 1999: The Untold Story of the Indian Air Force' was screened at the Air Force Auditorium at Subroto Park to mark 25 years of the conflict.

The film, commissioned by Mumbai-based digital media platform DocuBay, "under the watch" of the IAF, will be released on August 15, the company announced at a screening event here.

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari was scheduled to be the chief guest on the occasion, but couldn't make it due to some contingency, the organisers said.

"We released its teaser on July 26 this year when the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas was marked across the country. The premiere happened today and the trailer will come out later in the evening.

"The documentary will be available for watching on our platform from August 15, when the country will celebrate Independence Day," Girish Dwibhashyam, the COO of DocuBay told PTI here.

The documentary features some of the rare footage from the 1999 war, interviews of several air warriors and many veterans who took part in 'Operation Safed Sagar' of the IAF.

The film showcases in multiple chapters the valour displayed by the IAF's air warriors and pays tribute to the ones who made the supreme sacrifice while guarding the nation.

A chapter in the documentary is dedicated to the role played by Mirage-2000, the fighter jet that proved to be a game-changer for India in the war.

The film has been produced by Media Indica in association with Juggernaut Productions for DocuBay.

Richa Pant, creative director and producer at Media Indica, said, "Shooting this documentary on 'Operation Safed Sagar' was indeed very challenging." "Our research team delved into history and spoke to over 40 veterans. Asking people to relive their memories of 25 years is no mean task. One has to match peoples' stories and memories to unearth the truth. We had so much material at the end and not enough time to fit it all in 55 minutes (of the documentary)," she said. PTI KND NSD NSD