Documents forged for securing promotions? Three junior Latur ZP engineers booked

Latur, Mar 4 (PTI) A case has been registered against three junior engineers of the Public Works Department of the Latur Zilla Parishad for allegedly submitting forged certificates to secure promotions, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Swami NS (Panchayat Samiti, Deoni), BS Suryawanshi, and BP Patil (PWD sub-division), were indicted in an internal inquiry initiated by Chief Executive Officer Rahul Kumar Meena.

According to officials, promotions in the PWD require either completion of a specific diploma or passing a departmental examination.

However, it is suspected that several engineers secured promotions by submitting fabricated documents without meeting the required qualifications, officials said.

The three engineers were found prima facie guilty during the investigation, following which a complaint was lodged by Deputy Executive Engineer Pradeep Devshetwar.

Although a case has currently been registered against only three junior engineers, sources indicate that seven to eight more officials are under scrutiny.

Based on a complaint of the Deputy Executive Engineer, a case has been registered against three junior engineers at Shivaji Nagar police stations under relevant sections of the BNS, Police Inspector Abhishek Shinde told PTI. PTI COR NSK