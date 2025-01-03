Documents, licences stored in DigiLocker, mParivahan to be accepted by Mumbai traffic cops

Mumbai, Jan 3 (PTI) Documents like driving licence, RC book, insurance and PUC produced by vehicle owners or drivers through DigiLocker and mParivahan app will be accepted for validation, Mumbai traffic police officials said on Friday.

The order to validate documents being produced "electronically" were issued on Thursday by the metropolis' joint commissioner of police (traffic), they added.

"There were various complaints about drivers or vehicle owners being e-challaned despite showing their driving licence and other vehicle-related documents digitally. Now, all traffic police personnel have been asked to validate the documents produced digitally," an official said.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has already permitted vehicle owners and drivers to produce their documents saved in DigiLocker and mParivahan app, due to which traffic police can also accept them, the order mentioned.

DigiLocker platform of the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology aims to empower citizens by allowing them to store all their lifelong documents in a single digital wallet.

Electronic records available on DigiLocker or mParivahan platforms are deemed to be at par with original documents as per provisions of Information Technology Act 2000. PTI DC BNM