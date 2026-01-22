Doda accident: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee condoles death of 10 Army personnel

Kolkata, Jan 22 (PTI) TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday expressed deep anguish over the death of 10 Army personnel in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

The accident took place at the 9,000-feet-high Khanni top along Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate road around noon when the driver of a bulletproof Army vehicle heading towards a high-altitude post lost control and the vehicle plunged into a 200-foot-deep gorge killing 10 Army personnel and injuring 11.

In a post on X, Banerjee said, "Deeply anguished by the tragic loss of our brave soldiers in the devastating accident in Doda. Ten courageous personnel laid down their lives in the line of duty and several others were injured while on an operational deployment." "This is a reminder of the immense risks our armed forces shoulder each day in service of the nation. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and stand in solidarity with them in this hour of irreparable loss. Praying for the swift and full recovery of the injured," the senior TMC leader said.