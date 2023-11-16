Doda bus accident: Jammu divisional commissioner inspects road condition

Jammu, Nov 16 (PTI) A day after 39 people were killed in a bus accident in Doda, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar visited the spot on Thursday and evaluated the road condition.

Accompanied by senior civil and police officials, Kumar undertook a thorough assessment of the road condition and discussed safety measures to prevent such accidents in the future, an official spokesman said.

He directed officials to identify and compile a list of "black spots" along the highway and other roads in Doda district.

Later, the divisional commissioner visited the Government Medical College and Hospital in Doda and enquired about the condition of those injured in the accident.

He directed the district administration to appoint a nodal officer to help those undergoing treatment.

Kumar asked transport department officials to take strict action against habitual traffic rule violators and step up checking of vehicles.

Thirty-nine people were killed and 19 injured when their bus skidded off the road and fell into a 300-foot-deep gorge.

The accident took place near Trungal-Assar on the Batote-Kishtwar national highway. PTI AB SMN