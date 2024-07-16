Doda encounter: Anti-Pakistan protests held in Jammu

Jammu, Jul 16 (PTI) Anti-Pakistan protests were held here on Tuesday after four Army personnel were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, with protesters raising slogans against the neighbouring country and burning its effigies.

The gunfight, which began on Monday evening, was the third major encounter between security forces and terrorists in the forests of Doda district in the past three weeks.

Those killed in the encounter are Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra and Sepoy Ajay, according to officials.

Shiv Sena Dogra Front (SSDF), Mission Statehood and several civil society groups held protests across the city. The protesters denounced Pakistan for "supporting" terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mission Statehood, a regional group, held a demonstration in the New Plot area.

Led by group president Sunil Dimple, the protesters accused Pakistan of sponsoring terrorism in Kashmir.

Dimple described the attack as cowardly and blamed Pakistan-based terrorists, sleeper cells and guides in the region. He said the BJP government has failed to prevent such attacks.

Shiv Sena Dogra Front activists, led by president Ashok Gupta, staged a protest at Rani Park. They raised anti-Pakistan slogans and burnt its effigies.

The protesters demanded robust action against terrorists in the Valley.

Civil society members also protested in the Muthi area of the city.