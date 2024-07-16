Doda encounter: Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district mourns death of two bravehearts

Jaipur, Jul 16 (PTI) Two villages in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district were in grief on Tuesday as news came in of the death of soldiers Bijendra and Ajay Singh in a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda.

"It is a proud moment for all of us. Sepoy Ajay Singh has made the supreme sacrifice to defend the nation. At the same time, it's a matter of grief that I have lost a friend who was like a brother to me," said Pintu, a resident of Bhaisawata Kalan village.

Two of the four Army personnel killed in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir belonged to Jhunjhunu district. Sepoy Bijendra is from Dumoli Kalan village.

Ajay Singh's kin Girwar Singh Naruka said the sepoy's uncle also serves in the Army and is a recipient of the Sena Medal.

Another relative said Ajay Singh had joined the Army six years ago and got married in 2021. His father is a retired Army personnel, they said.

A local man said the mortal remains of Ajay Singh are expected to arrive in the village on Wednesday, but people have already started to visit his house to pay tributes to the fallen soldier.

In Bhaisawata Kalan village, Sepoy Bijendra's cousin said they came to know about his death over the phone. The fallen soldier's family said that Bijendra, who has two children, last visited his home in February this year. Four army personnel, including a captain, died after being injured in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. Troops of the Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a joint cordon and search operation at Dhari Gote Urarbagi in the Desa forest belt, some 55 km from Doda town, late on Monday evening when the encounter took place, officials said.

After a brief exchange of fire, the terrorists tried to escape but were chased by the troops led by the captain despite the challenging terrain and thick foliage, they said, adding this led to another firefight around 9 pm on Monday.

Five soldiers were critically injured in the encounter. Four of them, including the captain, later succumbed to injuries, the officials added. PTI SDA NSD