Doda students visit J-K assembly, raise issues of inadequate school facilities

Jammu, Feb 3 (PTI) Students from schools in far-flung and remote areas of Doda district on Tuesday visited the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly to witness the proceedings and called on Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather.

During an interaction with the Speaker, the students highlighted the lack of basic and modern educational facilities in their schools.

They said that institutions in remote areas were deprived of smart classrooms, modern science laboratories, computer systems, proper desks and adequate infrastructure and maintenance.

The students urged the Speaker to ensure better facilities in schools located in far-flung areas so that they could get equal opportunities and effectively compete with students from urban and better-equipped institutions.

Assuring them of support, Rather said that their concerns would be taken up with the concerned minister for early redressal.

The students expressed gratitude to the Speaker for providing them with an opportunity to witness the Assembly proceedings and understand its functioning and conduct.