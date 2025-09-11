Doda violence: JK DIG assures return to normalcy soon

Doda, Sep 11 (PTI) Following the clashes that erupted after the arrest of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) for the Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range, Shridhar Patil, on Thursday, assured that efforts are underway to restore complete normalcy as soon as possible.

Tensions continued to prevail in the Doda district and adjoining areas of Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of these disturbances, which led to the detention of over 80 individuals after protests between residents and security forces. The unrest was triggered by the MLA's arrest.

DIG Patil informed that a peace committee meeting was held in Doda on Thursday, which he chaired, to strengthen peace in the locality.

"We want to assure the people of the Chenab Valley that the situation is largely under control. Efforts are ongoing to restore complete normalcy, and we are making progress in that direction," the DIG told reporters here.

He added that this meeting marked the administration's first initiative to connect with the residents following the violent events of Monday.

Around 40 citizens from Doda city and nearby areas participated in the discussions, where they provided suggestions and expressed concerns about the difficulties faced by the public. "We appreciate their willingness to come forward," Patil said.

The DIG highlighted that those in attendance offered constructive ideas to address the ongoing challenges. "Their input is commendable. After an hour-long discussion, we began implementing practical solutions. This is a significant confidence-building measure," he noted.

Key issues discussed during the meeting included the restoration of essential supplies, the provision of basic facilities, and the reopening of road communication links. "Detailed deliberations were held on strategies to expedite the process of bringing normalcy back to the district," he explained.

Patil reaffirmed the police and administration's commitment to ensuring peace and prioritising public concerns.