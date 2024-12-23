DoE note on document checks to prevent enrolment of 'illegal Bangladeshi migrants' in Delhi schools

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) The Directorate of Education on Monday issued a circular on document verification during admission, saying Delhi schools must prevent the enrolment of "illegal Bangladeshi migrants".

According to the circular, "Schools must ensure strict admission procedures, verification of students' documentation to prevent illegal Bangladeshi migrants' enrollment, implementation of greater scrutiny to detect and prevent unauthorised admissions of illegal Bangladeshi migrants, in particular." It directed all heads of government, government-aided and unaided recognised private schools to refer cases to the local police and the revenue authority in case of doubts.

The Directorate of Education further instructed school heads to ensure that a careful process was followed to verify and handle all necessary documentation when enrolling migrant children.

The District Directorate of Education (districts/zones) were directed to submit weekly reports of all such cases to the school branch headquarters and the Directorate of Education.