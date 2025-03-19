DoE warns against fake admission guarantees, cautions parents and schools

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The Delhi Directorate of Education has cautioned parents and school authorities against engaging with individuals or organisations that falsely claim to guarantee school admissions.

In a circular issued on Wednesday, the DoE stated, "It has been observed that some individuals, organisations and institutions are misleading parents by claiming to influence or guarantee school admissions." The department informed the public against falling for such claims and urged them to avoid dealing with unauthorised entities offering admission-related services, it stated.

School management and heads of private and government-aided institutions have also been instructed to refrain from any official or unofficial association with admission consulting agencies, websites, or individual agents, it stated.

The DoE emphasised that charging any form of donation, capitation fee, consultancy or facilitation fee before or after admission is strictly prohibited under Section 17 of the Delhi School Education Act and Rules (DSEA&R), 1973.

"The department is fully competent and committed to preventing the commercialisation of education in any form," the circular stated.

It further added that strict action would be taken against any individual or entity found involved in such practices.