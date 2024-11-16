'Does a producer become an emperor' asks Nayanthara in open letter to Dhanush

Chennai, Nov 16 (PTI) Actor Nayanthara has accused actor-producer Dhanush of harbouring “vengeance” against her, following his legal notice to her, objecting the use of clips from a film he produced.

Advertisment

The Netflix docu-drama, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, scheduled to stream on November 18, offers an insight into Nayanthara’s professional and personal life, including her marriage to filmmaker Vignesh Shivn.

In an open letter shared on social media on Saturday, Nayanthara took a dig at Dhanush for denying permission to use songs and visuals from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, a 2010 romantic comedy starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films and directed by Shivn.

She questioned whether Dhanush’s decision stemmed from a “personal grudge” rather than business concerns, alleging that he demanded Rs 10 crore for three-second clips shot on personal devices during the making of the decade-old film. Nayanthara described the move as an “all-time low” for Dhanush, whom she referred to as a former friend.

Advertisment

“Does a producer become an emperor controlling the lives, freedom, and liberty of everyone on the set? Any deviation from the emperor’s dictum attracts legal ramifications?” she wrote in her three-page statement.

While confirming she would respond legally, Nayanthara highlighted the “moral side” of the issue, which she said “must be defended in the court of God.” “It has been almost 10 years since the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’s release, but the vile behavior persists behind a mask,” she alleged. PTI JR SSK SSK ADB