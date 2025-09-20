Does 'Ajey' have beeps for dialogues? Akhilesh's poke at Adityanath biopic

Lucknow, Sep 20 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday derided the recent biopic on Yogi Adityanath, asking whether the film had beeps for dialogues, and whether it carried a sequence where the lead withdrew criminal cases filed against him.

"Haven't you seen the latest ones? Go watch them. At least, it will make a profit; otherwise, the film will incur losses," Yadav told reporters at the party office in Lucknow.

His remarks came a day after the release of 'Ajey: The Untold Story Of a Yogi', a biopic on Adityanath.

"Now, tell whether there are original dialogues in the film or there are beeps when the dialogues are delivered. I also heard that there is a disclaimer," Yadav said.

The SP chief asked reporters whether there was a sequence of withdrawal of cases in the film, referring to Adityanath's withdrawal of a case against him and other party members after coming to power.

In December 2017, the Adityanath government ordered the withdrawal of a case against Adityanath and a dozen others booked for holding a meeting in alleged violation of prohibitory orders.

Besides Adityanath, who also holds the home portfolio, Shiv Pratap Shukla (currently the governor of Himachal Pradesh), former BJP MLA Sheetal Pandey, and 10 others were respondents in the case.

The case was filed at Gorakhpur's Pipiganj Police Station on May 27, 1995, in connection with the meeting.

Yadav also asked whether any vehicle turned upside down in the film, apparently referring to the encounter of Vikas Dubey in Kanpur in July 2020, or whether it featured a bulldozer stunt.

Ajey was released on Friday, screening at over 500 screens across India and 150 screens elsewhere globally.

The film was delayed due to objections from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, a Bombay High Court ruling on August 25 paved the way for its release.

"The film has opened to a great response," said producer Ajay Mengi, a US-based businessman, originally from Jamshedpur.

Directed by Ravindra Gautam of "Maharani" season 2 fame, the film is based on Shantanu Gupta's book, 'The Monk Who Became Chief Minister.' In UP alone, the film is showing on about 150 screens.

At a multiplex in Gomtinagar Nagar extension of the state capital, the viewers were seen shouting "Yogi baba zindabad." Anant Joshi, who plays the role of Yogi, said he also conducted his own research to prepare for the role.

Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua', a former BJP MP, also stars in the movie along with veteran actors Paresh Rawal and Pavan Malhotra.