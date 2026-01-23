Does an assembly have authority to pass Bill against law passed by Parl: BJP to TN govt

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) After the Tamil Nadu Assembly adopted a resolution against the VB-G RAM G Act demanding restoration of MGNREGA, the BJP on Friday lashed out at the DMK and the Congress, asking them whether the Constitution is not in danger when the states "openly defy" the law passed by Parliament.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi questioned the Tamil Nadu government's stand against the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, asking if a state assembly has the constitutional authority to pass a Bill against a law passed by Parliament.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution urging the Centre to continue with the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA) to protect the livelihoods of the rural population in the state.

The resolution was moved by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Referring to the rural employment scheme, VB-G RAM G, recently passed by Parliament, Stalin said, "The proposed new scheme replaces the MGNREGA and is designed in a manner that undermines the livelihoods of rural people across India, the financial structure of the states, the self-reliance of the local bodies and employment opportunities for the rural women." Reacting to the development, Trivedi asked, "If a Bill has been duly passed by the Parliament of India and the Supreme Court has neither objected to it nor stayed it, does any state assembly have the constitutional authority to pass a Bill against it?" "I also want to ask the governments of Tamil Nadu and Kerala -- if your state assembly passes any resolution, does any zila panchayat or municipal corporation have the authority to pass a law saying it will not follow the legislation of Kerala or Tamil Nadu?" he said.

"If the answer is no, then the same principle applies to them as well," he added.

Trivedi also took on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the issue, asking him if the Constitution is not in danger when an Act passed by Parliament is "openly defied by the State assemblies in a manner that is in stark, brazen conflict with the Constitution and its spirit".

"Is the Constitution not in danger now? And does this not also show that for them, the Constitution is something they merely keep in their pocket and use for convenience?" the BJP leader asked, adding "Our forefathers, from Dr Rajendra Prasad to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, clearly stated that any Act passed by Parliament is binding on all citizens of India." PTI PK KSS KSS