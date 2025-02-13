Does Centre owe Rs 1.7 lakh crore to Bengal, yes or no? Derek O'Brien asks FM

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Trinamool Congress MPs on Thursday slammed the central government over West Bengal's "pending" dues and asked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to clarify if the Centre owed around Rs 1.7 lakh crore to the state or not.

TMC Parliamentary party leader Derek O'Brien raised the issue during the finance minister's reply on the Budget in the Rajya Sabha.

Sitharaman said the 'PM Awas Yojana-Gramin' was implemented in West Bengal in 2016-17.

"The government has released Rs 25,798 crores as central share to the state since 2016-17. However, complaints of irregularities in the PM Awas Yojana, including the selection of ineligible households for the Awas Plus 2018 list, removal of eligible households, and branding violations, were received. Similar things happened about MNREGA also," she said.

"We want Bengal also to know there is no discrimination..." she added.

O'Brien raised a point of order and questioned if the Centre owed Rs 7,500 crore to West Bengal under the MGNREGS and over Rs 8,000 crore for Awas Yojana.

He said 99 per cent compliance has been met by the state but the dues have not been paid. He also asked the minister to give a "yes or no" reply to whether the Centre owed a total of Rs 1.7 lakh crore to West Bengal.

Leader of the House J P Nadda intervened and accused the TMC of trying to politicise the issue.

"You raise an issue and try to give an impression that injustice is being done with the state," Nadda said.

"The Union finance minister is answering one by one how the Modi government has done justice with their state and how the corrupt government of West Bengal is not responding to the norms and rules," he said.

TMC MPs then staged a walkout from the House.

Talking to reporters after the walkout, TMC deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Sagarika Ghose said the Centre owes West Bengal Rs 1,75,000 crore.

"Today, during the finance minister's reply speech in the Rajya Sabha, we, the Trinamool Congress, raised three very specific points. Rs 1,75,000 crore is what the Centre owes to Bengal in terms of dues," Ghose said.

"We have received nil amount of money for the Awas Yojana since 2021. The Centre has blocked funds to Bengal for the Awas Yojana scheme since 2021. On the MGNREGA scheme, the Centre owes Rs 7,500 crores," she said.

"What the central government, what the Modi government is doing to Bengal is an economic blockade," she said.

"Therefore, we reject what the finance minister is saying about states, about what she is saying in her speech because of the central government. The Modi government is denying funds to Bengal," she said. PTI AO RHL