Does CM Soren want to turn land of Birsa Munda into land of Aurangzeb: BJP

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Attacking the JMM government in Jharkhand on the issue of alleged illegal infiltration of Bangladeshis changing the state’s demography, the BJP on Wednesday asked Chief Minister Hemant Soren if he wants to turn the land of legendary tribal icon Birsa Munda “into the land of Aurangzeb”.

Citing a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, the BJP also alleged a scam in the health sector in Jharkhand during the previous term of the JMM-Congress government and demanded a CBI probe into it.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, party national spokesperson Tuhin Sinha alleged that the Jharkhand government has given a free hand to illegal immigrants from Bangladesh to settle down in Dumka Pankur and Sahibganj districts.

“Terrorist activities are flourishing in these areas… We believe that several terror modules are being created but the state government ignores such cases,” he alleged.

The BJP spokesperson said that the Jharkhand High Court had last year directed the setting up of a panel, comprising representatives from the Centre and the state, but the Soren government has not taken any concrete step in this regard.

“Such a panel could not be formed so far due to non-cooperation of the state government,” he charged and asked, ”Does Heman Soren want to turn the land of Birsa Munda into the land of Aurangzeb?” Sinha accused Soren of pursuing appeasement politics for minority votes in the state and cited a recent incident of a violent clash between two groups during Holi in Jharkhand’s Giridih district.

“Police brutally beat up one Vikas Shah just because he wanted to play Holi along with his family in a Muslim-dominated area,” he claimed.

Several people were injured and at least three shops were allegedly torched after a clash broke out between two groups during a Holi procession in Jharkhand's Giridih district on March 14, according to police.

Twenty-two people were arrested in the case, police said.

Sinha claimed that the performance audit report of the CAG on the health sector, tabled in the Jharkhand Assembly on February 27, indicated irregularities in the release of funds running into thousands of crores of rupees and furnishing of utilisation certificates when Congress leader Banna Gupta was the state health minister.

“The Congress keeps the health department portfolio in Jharkhand especially to use the state as its ATM. The Congress’ Banna Gupta was then the health minister. At present, Congress’ Irfan Ansari is the health minister,” the BJP spokesperson charged.

“We demand that the current health minister Irfan Ansari ask Chief Minister Hemant Soren to recommend a CBI probe against Banna Gupta in connection with the health scam,” he said. PTI PK RT RT