Does Modi play the tabla: Rabri Devi's response to PM's 'mujra' jibe

Patna, May 27 (PTI) Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's infamous "mujra" jibe, former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi on Monday sought to pay him back in the same coin.

Advertisment

"And what does Modi do? Play the tabla?", quipped the once shy homemaker, who reacted with horror when journalists drew her attention to the remark, before responding with a sarcastic smile.

Modi had used the colourful imagery at rallies in Bihar addressed on Saturday when he accused the INDIA bloc, in general, and RJD in particular, of Muslim appeasement and keeping mum on the humiliation of migrants from the state by leaders of parties other than the BJP.

Rabri Devi, whose husband Lalu Prasad is the RJD's founding president, also claimed that the BJP-led NDA will be routed in the elections, a reason why they had "gone crazy and taken to blabbering".

Advertisment

She also took exception to the claim of Modi that the INDIA bloc was receiving support from "jihadis" sponsored by Pakistan.

"If it is indeed so, what are the intelligence agencies doing? And before indulging in the dog whistle over Pakistan, they should remember one of their tallest leaders Lal Krishna Advani, who went on to become the deputy prime minister, was born in that country", said the RJD leader.

She also made light of the BJP's attempt to make a dent in her party's core base by roping in Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for the campaign in Bihar.

"He is not the only Yadav in the country. We enjoy the support of Yadavs across India. Though the RJD's support base is not limited to our Yadav brethren", she added. PTI NAC BDC