Does BJP find Vijay Shah’s remarks about Col Sofiya Qureshi appropriate: Digvijaya

Indore: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday likened Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Vijay Shah to “BJP’s troll army” and asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi finds his remarks about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi appropriate.

The BJP is trying to save Shah even after a case has been registered against him on the orders of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, he said.

“There is a competition among BJP leaders to turn every matter into a Hindu-Muslim issue. These leaders also questioned why Colonel Qureshi was given the task of briefing the media about Operation Sindoor. This has come to the fore again through the speech of Minister Vijay Shah,” Singh told reporters in Indore.

PM Modi and BJP president JP Nadda should answer whether they find Shah’s controversial remarks about Col Qureshi appropriate, he said.

Shah hit the headlines after a viral video showed him allegedly making objectionable remarks against Col Qureshi, who gained nationwide prominence along with another woman officer, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, during media briefings on Operation Sindoor last week.

The Madhya Pradesh HC on Wednesday castigated Shah for passing “scurrilous” remarks and using “language of the gutters” against Col Qureshi, and ordered the police to file an FIR against him on the charge of promoting enmity and hatred.

Singh said, “This mentality is not only of the Shah. This is the mentality of BJP’s troll army. Whatever Shah has said reflects the Sanghi ideology of BJP.” The Congress leader said that despite Shah, the tribal affairs minister, being booked, the BJP has yet to take any action against him. This clearly shows that the ruling party is trying to save the cabinet minister, he claimed.

Singh also praised the Indian armed forces for conducting Operation Sindoor.

“I congratulate the Indian Army and intelligence agencies for taking revenge for the Pahalgam terror attack by hitting the right targets. But it is still not known where the four terrorists involved in this terror attack are,” he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP also questioned the claims of US President Donald Trump regarding the “ceasefire” between India and Pakistan.

“In the past, whenever India has fought with Pakistan, we have never allowed external forces to intervene and settle the matter,” he said.

The Congress leader said that after the Pahalgam attack, every section of society, including minorities and the Opposition, fully backed the Narendra Modi government at the Centre in the country’s fight against terrorism. Despite this, the sudden announcement of a “ceasefire” between India and Pakistan was beyond everyone's imagination, he said.

PM Modi should call a meeting with the leaders of opposition parties regarding the India-Pakistan conflict, he said.