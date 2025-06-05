Does Rahul realise his statements are used by Pakistan against India: Shrikant Shinde

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde has slammed former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his "surrender barb" at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Operation Sindoor and wondered whether he realised that his statements were being used by Pakistan against India.

Shinde, who led a multi-party delegation to four countries in West Asia and West Africa, also said that Gandhi should learn from Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Salman Khurshid how to put up a united fight against terrorism.

The Sena leader's remarks came in response to Gandhi's comment claiming that Prime Minister Modi surrendered before the US and agreed to end the hostilities with Pakistan after the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam.

"Such language does not suit him (Gandhi). He should realise that Pakistan is using his statements against India. The entire country is watching whether he is speaking in favour of India or against India," Shinde told PTI Videos.

On the politics playing out in India over Operation Sindoor, Shinde said Congress leaders were speaking against the government and Prime Minister Modi only to keep themselves relevant.

"They should learn from (Shashi) Tharoor, (Salman) Khurshid and others on how to present India's case before the world. How we all should be united in the fight against terrorism and not indulge in politics all the time," Shinde said.

Opposition leaders have been demanding a special session of Parliament to discuss Operation Sindoor, particularly after claims by US President Donald Trump of mediating to avert a nuclear war between India and Pakistan.

Shinde said during this visit to Sierra Leone, Liberia and Congo, he realised that the west African nations were not aware of the gravity of the problems between India and Pakistan.

He said most of the conflicts in Africa were among ethnic communities and natural resources such as gold, diamonds and other minerals and the leaders wondered whether the issue of Jammu and Kashmir was about similar treasures.

"Kashmir is the treasure of India," Shinde recalled having told African leaders.