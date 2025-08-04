Does 'silent' Uddhav endorse Awhad's remarks on Sanatan Dharma and Hindus, asks BJP leader

Mumbai, Aug 4 (PTI) The BJP on Monday questioned Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray for his "silence" on remarks by Jitendra Awhad, an MLA of ally NCP (SP), on Sanatan Dharma and Hindus.

On Saturday, Awhad had said "Sanatani terrorism must be acknowledged" and had gone on to allege that thinkers and social reformers were persecuted by "Sanatani terrorists".

"After the court (in the 2008 Malegaon blast case) exposed and dismissed the fabricated narrative of so-called saffron terrorism, a fresh campaign of vilification has been launched, this time targeting Sanatan Hindu Dharma," Maharashtra BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye told reporters.

"Does Uddhav Thackeray, who claims to uphold Hindutva, endorse Jitendra Awhad's disgraceful remarks defaming Sanatan Dharma and Hindus? Why has he remained silent so far," he asked.

Has he surrendered to the Congress's culture of appeasement and does he now approve of the vilification of Sanatan Sanskriti, Upadhye further questioned.

Following the acquittal of all accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, a conspiracy allegedly orchestrated by Congress leaders and Sharad Pawar to implicate Hindutva activists had failed, Upadhye claimed.

"Now, these same forces are pushing a new narrative, branding Sanatan Dharma as extremist, with Jitendra Awhad being used as the face of their malicious campaign. By reviving this dangerous propaganda, the Congress seems determined to erase the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi with its own hands," Upadhye claimed.

Labelling the Congress' politics as opportunistic and divisive, the BJP leader said the opposition party seems to have forgotten that Sanatan Dharma reflects India's ancient, inclusive and tolerant civilisation and one that Mahatma Gandhi embraced and practised throughout his life.

Quoting Gandhi's article in Young India in October 1921, he said the Mahatma had written that he called himself a Sanatani Hindu with unflinching faith in the Vedas, the Upanishads, the Puranas and all the sacred Hindu scriptures.

"What is worse is that those who once pretended to represent Hindutva have now dropped their masks and joined this conspiracy to vilify Sanatan Dharma," he said in a swipe at Thackeray.

The Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) have launched a political conspiracy based on minority appeasement, Upadhye said.

"Their previous attempt was exposed, and now, in desperation, they are using their old tactic of spreading communal hatred. This time, Jitendra Awhad is their mouthpiece. The BJP strongly condemns this deliberate attempt to malign Sanatan Dharma and polarise society for political ends," he said. PTI ND BNM