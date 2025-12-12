Doesn’t augur well for democracy if TN govt aims to appease minorities: BJP chief

Chennai, Dec 12 (PTI) Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran has said that it does not augur well for democracy when the state government challenges the authority of judiciary, to appease minorities but accepts judgment only when they are delivered in its favour.

He lashed out at the ruling DMK and its allies for moving an impeachment motion against justice G R Swaminathan of the Madras High Court Bench for allowing the lighting of the lamp on Karthigai Deepam festival atop a pillar on Thirupparankundram hill in Madurai.

“The ruling DMK’s stand targeting the judge instead of accepting the verdict in the Thirupparankundram lamp lighting case only shows that the ruling party wants to appease the minorities and not keen on ensuring peace among the people. No harm would have befallen had the lamp been lit,” Nagenthran said.

He accused the DMK of following double standards with regard to wholeheartedly welcoming judgments pronounced.

“Conflict between the judiciary and the state administration should be avoided in the interest of democracy. Court ruling should be adhered to,” the BJP chief has said while speaking to reporters here on December 11.

About 107 MPs have signed a notice to the Lok Sabha Speaker demanding the removal of Justice Swaminathan. "This will set a wrong precedent," Nagenthran claimed.

Judge Swaminathan has not committed any crime. He had only permitted the petitioner and ten others to light the lamp atop the Thirupparankundram hill when the temple management and local police failed to arrange for lighting the lamp on December 3, he added. PTI JSP JSP ADB