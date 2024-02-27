Doesn't matter what probe govt conducts against me, I will remain untainted: Manoj Jarange

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday said if an SIT is being set up to investigate him, the inquiry should be thorough and asserted that despite the probe, he will be untainted.

Jarange also demanded an inquiry into who ordered the lathi-charge on Maratha protestors at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district in August, last year.

Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar on Tuesday directed the government to set up an SIT and conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the controversial remarks of Jarange against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Speaking to reporters, Jarange said, "If they (BJP) want to return to power, they have to trap me in something. No matter where they take me, I have nobody's (political) backing or financial support. My caste is my idol. It doesn't matter what inquiry is conducted, I will remain untainted." Jarange, who withdrew his 17-days-long fast on Monday, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Demanding a thorough inquiry, Jarange said, "They should also probe the violence that took place at Antarwali Sarati village last year and who attacked first. They should investigate who ordered the lathi-charge on protestors." "If they want to put me in jail, six crore Marathas will follow me," Jarange said.

At a special session last week, the state legislature unanimously passed a bill providing a separate 10 per cent reservation for the Maratha community in education and government jobs.

The activist had on Monday insisted that he would continue his agitation until the Maharashtra government starts issuing Kunbi caste certificates to extended family members of people already having such documents, thereby allowing them to avail reservation benefits.