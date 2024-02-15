Dog beaten up at Thane pet clinic: CM Shinde has taken serious note of incident, says MLA

Thane, Feb 15 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has taken serious note of an incident in which a dog was mercilessly beaten at a pet clinic in Thane, said a local MLA on Thursday Earlier, a non-cognisable (NC) complaint was registered here after a video of the alleged assault on the canine went viral.

Advertisment

A release by legislator Pratap Sarnaik said that he had urged the police to register a criminal offence against two staffers and the owner of the pet clinic, saying an NC was not enough.

Police cannot conduct a probe into an NC unless there is a magistrate’s order.

Meanwhile, Dr Kshama Shirodkar, a veterinarian from Thane civic body, said the corporation is also planning to take action against the pet clinic. PTI COR NR