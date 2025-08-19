Dog catchers 'attacked' by canine lovers in Rohini

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) A veterinary department team of the MCD was allegedly assaulted by a group of dog lovers who also forcibly released the captured stray dogs and vandalised their van in north Delhi's Rohini area, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the FIR lodged at K N Katju Marg Police Station, the incident took place Monday morning, when a team of MCD, comprising driver Om Prakash and staff members Ratan, Deepak, Pushpendra, and Anil, went to attend a complaint about a stray dog at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in the area's Sector 16.

The team captured one dog and proceeded to another location in Sector 3 in Rohini, Veterinary Officer Ravish Kasana said in his complaint.

"Where the team caught one more dog … a group of dog lovers confronted the staff and allegedly misbehaved with them," read the FIR.

It said the group physically assaulted the staff and forcibly released the captured dogs inside a school premises in Sector 16.

The group allegedly broke the vehicle's glass, damaged the dog-catching net, log book, and ignition key, and took away the vehicle's tools.

A police officer said they are checking CCTV footage to gauge what transpired.

"These people violated rules by interrupting government work, abusing our staff, and even trying to tamper with the vehicle. A complaint has been filed, and we have asked the police to take appropriate action," an MCD official said. PTI BM NSM VN VN