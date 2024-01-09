Dog fatally wounded in Ludhiana for damaging car cover

Ludhiana, Jan 9 (PTI) A stray dog was fatally attacked with a sharp-edged weapon allegedly by a man whose car cover was damaged by the canine, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening, they said.

Inspector Rajinder Singh of the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) police station said a case has been registered on the complaint of Mani Singh against Harbhajan Singh and his wife, residents of Dashmesh Nagar, under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The accused are on the run and have not been arrested, police added.

In the incident which was captured on CCTV, the accused could be seen hitting the dog with a stick several times.

The accused later attacked the dog with a sharp-edged weapon several times.

Harbhajan was furious as the dog had damaged his car cover, police said. PTI COR CHS CK