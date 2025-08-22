Dog lovers rejoice after SC reverses stray dogs judgement

New Delhi: Animal lovers broke into celebrations at Jantar Mantar on Friday after the Supreme Court modified its earlier order on the relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR.

The apex court said that dogs that are not rabid or aggressive will not be shifted to shelters but instead sterilised, immunised and released back to their original locations.

Soon after the pronouncement, activists and caregivers who had gathered in anticipation of the verdict hugged each other and raised celebratory slogans. Some thanked god with "Har Har Mahadev."

Many described the ruling as a "victory" of compassion.

"Now we will not have to send our kids anywhere," said one of the celebrants.

"This is a historic day. The court has upheld the right way of caring for community animals. Our 'street kids' will remain with us, and we will continue to take care of them," the person said.

Another activist said the judgement brought "immense relief" to those who share a close bond with stray dogs.

"We were very anxious, but today's decision gives us hope that kindness and science will go hand in hand," she added.

The three-judge bench also directed civic bodies to create designated feeding areas in each ward, keeping in mind the population and concentration of stray dogs.

The decision came as a major reprieve for animal welfare groups, who had opposed the earlier directive to move all strays to shelters, arguing that such facilities were inadequate to house them.