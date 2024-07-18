Dog menace at SRN Hospital: HC asks law officers to visit it, submit report

Prayagraj, Jul 18 (PTI) Taking suo motu cognisance of the stray dog menace at the Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital here, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday directed some state law officers to visit the government-run health facility and file a report.

The issue of stray dogs was brought to the court's notice when it was hearing an earlier case related to a rodent menace at the hospital.

A division bench comprising justices Manoj Kumar Gupta and Manish Kumar Nigam asked the additional chief standing counsel AK Goyal to visit the SRN Hospital and inspect its premises, including its wards. He will be assisted by Neeraj Kumar, the standing counsel.

The court said, "The medical superintendent of the hospital will provide full support to them. The station house officer (SHO) of the concerned police station will ensure that no hindrance is created by anyone during the inspection." It directed them to submit a report within a week and to list the case on August 21 afresh for the next hearing.

Earlier, the court had taken suo motu cognisance of the rodent menace at the SRN Hospital, an associate hospital of the Moti Lal Nehru Medical College. PTI COR RAJ ANB ANB