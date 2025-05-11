Dog nibbles on man's body at district hospital in MP's Narmadapuram; probe ordered

Narmadapuram (MP), May 11 (PTI) A dog nibbled on the body of an accident victim at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram, prompting the authorities to order a probe, an official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at the district hospital on Friday night, the official said.

The body of Nikhil Chourasia (21), who died in an accident near Palanpur, was kept for post-mortem, the hospital's civil surgeon Sudhir Vijayvargiya said.

He said an investigation would be conducted, a show-cause notice would be issued to the security guard and assured that steps would be taken to improve the security at the facility.

The deceased man's cousin, Ankit Gohile, said he had stepped out to drink water and saw a dog fleeing with a piece of flesh from the body when he returned.

A complaint has been lodged in the matter, he said, accusing the hospital management of negligence.