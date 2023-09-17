Dog park opens in Punjab's Ludhiana

Chandigarh, Sep 17 (PTI) An exclusive park for dogs that will allow pet parents to take their fur babies for strolls, exercise and training has come up in Punjab's industrial hub of Ludhiana.

Spread over an acre in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, the park has been set up by the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (LMC).

The park boasts agility equipment, including hurdles and tunnels, to help canines develop their skills and stay mentally and physically active. It also has obedience training areas, said LMC Senior Veterinary Officer Dr Harbans Singh Dhalla.

There is also a swimming pool, he said.

Facilities such as a pet cafe, clinic and a grooming centre are also in the offing, civic officials said.

There is also a plan to set up a boarding centre for people who need of a trustworthy place for their pets, they said.

Dhalla said dog parks are common abroad and this project has been conceptualised on the same lines.

The idea of setting up the park originated after Dhalla's visit to California.

"I saw a dog park in the US where people brought their pets. Then the idea came about why not have one in Ludhiana," the senior veterinary officer said.

The park has been designed to offer a safe and stimulating environment for dogs to socialise, exercise and play freely that will lead to them becoming happier and healthier, he added.

Dhalla said people often complain that they are not allowed to take their dogs to regular parks. Now, with this park, they can bring their dogs to a facility meant exclusively for them.

Councillor H S Brar said dog shows, games and competitions in which people display their pets' skills will also be held at the park.

There will be a nominal fee to enter the park, which will remain open from 6 am to 11 pm, said the officials, adding that a Hyderabad-based contractor will maintain the facility.