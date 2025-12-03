Dog row: Renuka says 'Bow Bow' on reports of privilege motion against her

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) "Bow Bow"! That was Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury's quick response on Wednesday to reports that some ruling party members are seeking to bring a privilege motion against her for bringing a dog to Parliament.

The snappy reply quickly became fodder for social media memes and even a remix of the popular song "Who Let The Dogs Out" by the Bahamian band Baha Men with the MP's "Bow Bow" interspersed in rhythm.

"Bow bow...what else should I say," Chowdhury told PTI Videos outside Parliament when asked to comment on reports of the privilege motion.

"We will see when it comes...what is the problem. When it comes, I will give a befitting reply," she added when questioned further on what she would do.

The often outspoken Rajya Sabha MP has been at a centre of a growing controversy for bringing a dog in her car in Parliament premises on Monday, the first day of the Winter session. She said the canine was a stray who she had rescued and was taking it to a vet.

"Those sitting inside bite, dogs don't," Chowdhury told reporters when asked why she had done so.

As debate escalated, her party colleague Rahul Gandhi joined in on Tuesday, saying that pets are not allowed outside but are "allowed inside". He said so while pointing to the Parliament House.

The action triggered a row with some BJP members accusing her of indulging in drama and sought action against her.

Chowdhury, a known dog lover, had also claimed that the government does not like animals and questioned the objections raised by the ruling party MPs.

"Which law says that I can't rescue a dog," she asked.

There has been a chorus of protest on the issue from ruling MPs.

BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "The way the decorum and dignity of Parliament was hurt by the statement made by Rahul Gandhi and Renuka Chowdhury. Both the 'Rs' need to remember that there is an R -- that is 'responsibility of an MP'." With their remarks, both Gandhi and Chowdhury have insulted all MPs, including those of the Congress, as well as the security personnel, officials and other staff working in Parliament, he alleged.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said in an X post, "Rahul Gandhi is comparing his own Congressmen, and Opposition leaders to Dog! This is how Parivarvadi treat temple of democracy." "You keep bringing 'kutta' (dog) here and we will continue to get 'satta' (power)," added Union minister Ramdas Athawale said.

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal accused Chowdhury of indulging in a "tamasha" (theatrics) and violating protocol by bringing a dog to Parliament. PTI SKC SKC MIN MIN