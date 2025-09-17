Dog survives leopard attack in Thane residential society

Mumbai, Sep 17 (PTI) A dog suffered injuries after being attacked by a leopard on the premises of a housing society in Maharashtra’s Thane city in the early hours of Wednesday, an official said.

The incident occurred in the Manpada area, which is closer to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, following which the forest department was alerted, he said. SGNP extends across Borivali in Mumbai and Thane.

Leopards are active during the night. Their sightings in the periphery of SGNP are common as they find stray dogs as easy prey, said the official.

Officials from Thane Territorial Wing and Sanjay Gandhi National Park are taking steps to reduce man-animal conflicts, said Pawan Sharma of Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare.

The injured dog is being looked after by the society residents and rescue teams, the official added.