Dog with plastic jar stuck to its mouth rescued after 3 hours in Thane district

Thane, May 22 (PTI) A stray dog was rescued on Wednesday nearly three hours after a plastic jar got stuck to its mouth in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an NGO said.

Advertisment

The canine landed in distress in the Dombivli MIDC area prompting locals to seek a former corporator’s help.

The ex-corporator got in touch with NGO Pet Animal Welfare Society, whose volunteers arrived at the scene, cut open the jar and rescued the dog after about three hours.

PAWS trustee Anuradha Ramaswamy urged citizens not to throw plastic on the streets, while Nilesh Bhanage of the NGO said housing societies should keep clay or cement pots filled with water for animals and birds. PTI COR NR