Dogri Dham event: Gandhi promises economic development, job creation in J&K

Jammu, Sep 25 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday engaged with over 300 business owners and professionals from across Jammu and Kashmir and promised them of giving utmost importance to economic development and job creation in the Union Territory.

Gandhi referred to the event at a public rally here and said until the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) get a boost, there will be no employment avenues in J&K.

Addressing the concerns at the 'Dogri Dham with RG' event hosted by the All India Professionals' Congress (AIPC) here, Gandhi promised that a Congress-led government in Jammu and Kashmir will prioritise economic development and job creation.

"He promised to ensure that the to-be-formed Congress alliance government in Jammu and Kashmir will give utmost importance to economic development and job creation in the state," an AIPC statement said.

He outlined several key policy proposals aimed at boosting the local economy, including improved access to capital for MSMEs, export incentives and measures to reduce tax-related burdens on businesses.

The event attracted 328 participants, with one-third representing business owners and half comprising private sector professionals, it said, adding the overwhelming response led the organisers to restrict participation due to capacity constraints.

During the event, Gandhi participated in a candid Q&A session, where attendees highlighted specific challenges facing businesses in the region, AIPC said.

Topics ranged from access to capital for MSMEs to export incentives and the ongoing issue of tax harassment.

The event marks a significant moment in Gandhi's ongoing efforts to address economic concerns in Jammu and Kashmir, promising a future with targeted policies to support growth and development in the region.

Later addressing a rally here, Gandhi highlighted the "struggles" faced by small businesses in Jammu and Kashmir, criticising the BJP-led central government and the administration under the Lieutenant Governor for their "failure" to support the MSME sector.

Gandhi shared a poignant story of a young woman he met during the event.

"A girl came to me and narrated her story. She wanted to start a small business in Jammu. The government told her she would get a grant but that never happened. Her father had to step in to help her," Gandhi said.

He said the woman had initially planned to venture into the aromatics business but eventually lost hope due to the lack of support.

"She told me, 'I lost my business. I don't want to run a small business anymore because I know small businesses cannot succeed in Jammu and Kashmir'," Gandhi added, underscoring the frustration of many aspiring entrepreneurs in the region.

The Congress leader emphasised the critical role MSMEs play in the economy, not only in J&K but across the country.

"MSMEs are the backbone of our economy. They provide employment and are the future," Gandhi said.

He warned that without government intervention and support, the region's youth will continue to struggle with unemployment.

Gandhi further questioned the limited opportunities for the youth in the region, pointing out that while a small percentage might find administrative jobs, the vast majority remain without viable career prospects.

"She (girl) said she might go to the administration for a job but how many can go into administrative roles? Maybe five per cent. What will happen to the other 95 per cent of youth in Jammu and Kashmir?" Gandhi asked.

He was highly critical of the current government's economic policies, arguing that the MSME sector had been neglected and deliberately weakened.

"Until MSMEs are boosted, there will be no employment avenues in Jammu and Kashmir. The backbone of MSMEs has been broken by the BJP government and the Lieutenant Governor," he said.

He also criticised the "diminishing role" of Jammu as a business hub.

"Jammu is the central hub that connects the businesses of Kashmir with the rest of the country. But that role has ended. The backbone of the business structure in Jammu has been broken by the BJP and the LG administration," Gandhi remarked.

The Congress leader pledged that under a Congress-led government in J&K, economic development and job creation through MSMEs will be a top priority.

This was Gandhi's third visit to the UT in the past nearly three weeks. He visited Banihal and Dooru constituencies on September 4 ahead of the first phase of assembly polls on September 18. His visit to Surankote and Central-Shalteng came on September 23, two days ahead of the second phase of polls on September 25. PTI AB AB KSS KSS