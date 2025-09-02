Dogri language should be seen as legacy asset, not as liability: Jitendra Singh

Jammu, Sep 2 (PTI) Asserting that there is a need to see Dogri language as a legacy asset rather than as a liability, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said imposition and sermonising would not help promote the language, as little written communication is done in Dogri.

"There is a need to see Dogri as a legacy asset to move on with new contemporary trends rather than treat it as a liability, and also a need to connect it with livelihood stakes," Singh said while delivering the sixth Kunwar Viyogi Memorial Lecture at the University of Jammu.

Stressing the need to promote the language through contemporary media and curricula, Singh urged educational institutes, like Jammu University, to take up the task.

He further said that it is time to align the Dogra legacy with India’s mainstream global journey. "India is now following the same global strategies that are being followed by other developed countries. The country is now living up to global benchmarks," the minister said.

Singh said that, therefore, if the Dogra region and the Dogras also align with this mainstream global journey, then that would be the true long-term sustainability of the Dogra culture and pride.

Addressing the students, the Union minister also referred to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in his speech.

"Earlier, most of them (students) were prisoners of their parental choices when it came to choosing subjects. Now, they have the freedom to choose and juggle subjects as per their aptitude", he said, calling NEP 2020 a "game-changer." Singh urged the students to harness mobile technology and called upon them to join agri-startups after they pass out. The minister said agri-startups are offering sustainable livelihoods.

He said that more than 4,000 youth left their jobs to become part of the Purple Revolution, which catapulted the Bhaderwah town of district Doda to the global map of startups. He said the Dogra youth, too, should look beyond government jobs and take to these new avenues.

The minister said that Jammu and Kashmir is rich in bio-resources, such as lavender. He also called for promoting Khadi, informing that the government is providing nearly 40 per cent subsidy on loans to encourage production and sale of Khadi products.

Singh also spoke about the PM Vishwakarma Yojana. He said it is not only a source of livelihood but also promotes traditional craft by providing end-to-end support to artisans and craftspersons. PTI AB AMJ AMJ