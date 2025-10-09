'Doing the Right Thing': New book paints a personal portrait of Ratan Tata

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) A new book will share a deeply personal and insightful reflection on Ratan Tata's legacy of integrity, compassion, and purpose-driven leadership, Penguin Random House India (PRHI) announced on the iconic industrialist's first death anniversary.

Written by Harish Bhat, a Tata veteran of nearly four decades, "Doing the Right Thing" is scheduled to release on October 30. It offers a rare and intimate portrait of Ratan Tata -- not just as a business icon, but as a human being whose decisions were consistently guided by values rather than profit.

Tata, the veteran industrialist and Padma Vibhushan awardee who led the salt-to-software conglomerate to new heights, died on October 9 last year. He was 86.

"Writing this book has been a labour of love for me... This is a guidebook for successful leadership and meaningful living, sourced from an icon of our times. If you admire Ratan Tata and want to learn from him, you will love this book, " Bhat said in a statement.

Bhat was recruited as a young probationer by Tata himself.

Nearly three decades later, Tata entrusted Bhat with his final full-time corporate role in the Group, as its brand custodian.

"Doing the Right Thing" traces key moments from Tata’s life -- from standing by employees in times of need, defending ethical principles in boardrooms, to showing quiet courage in moments of crisis.

According to the publisher, the book, through poignant anecdotes and first-hand reflections, captures the essence of a man, "whose decisions were guided not by profit, but by principles".

"The book offers an intimate and engaging look at the life and legacy of Ratan Tata, viewed through a human lens. This unique book provides an insider's perspective on the principles that Ratan Tata held dear throughout his illustrious career," said Milee Aishwarya, publisher and senior vice-president, Adult Publishing at Penguin Random House India.

It also carries an endorsement from N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons.