DOM Parisangh protests at Jantar Mantar against displacement of Ambedkar and Gandhi statues from Parliament premises

New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Dalit, OBC and Minorities Parisangh (DOM Parisangh), and Samta Sainik Dal along with other organisations held a demonstration at the Jantar Mantar here on Wednesday against the displacement of Ambedkar and Gandhi statues from the Parliament premises.

In a statement, former MP and national chairman of DOM Parisangh Udit Raj described the government's move to relocate the statues of BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi from the main place in the Parliament premises as "arbitrary and unilateral".

In the last few years, many MPs have protested near the statues of Gandhi and Ambedkar. In the last 10 years, many dharnas were organised near the Gandhi statue. The opposition leaders also gathered near Ambedkar's statue to celebrate the Constitution Day, he said.

"The government does not want dharnas and demonstrations to take place at traditional sites of democratic protests right next to the sitting of the Parliament. Arbitrary removal of these statues without any consultation violates the basic spirit of our democracy. There are about 50 such statues in the entire Parliament House," he said.