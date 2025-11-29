DOMA cancels Ramlila Maidan rally after permission denied, plans constitution oath event

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The Confederation of Dalit, OBC, Minorities and Adivasi Organisations (DOMA Parisangh) on Saturday cancelled its proposed November 30 rally at the Ramlila Maidan after Delhi Police declined permission, citing the likelihood of a very large gathering and public-order concerns.

The group will soon hold a Constitution oath ceremony at the Ambedkar statue at Ambedkar Bhawan.

Addressing a press conference, DOMA national chairman and former MP Udit Raj claimed the permission was withdrawn following a complaint by a BJP functionary objecting to the theme of the rally.

Raj alleged that the complaint suggested the event could be "divisive" and might send an "inappropriate message", leading authorities to reconsider the approval.

Raj said DOMA had applied to book the Ramlila Maidan in July and had expected people from across the country to attend the programme.

He further alleged that some participants travelling to Delhi were questioned or discouraged from proceeding, though this could not be independently verified.

Emphasising that the DOMA is a social and non-political organisation, Raj said the campaign to raise awareness on constitutional issues would continue peacefully. A larger rally, he added, is planned for the future. PTI MHS APL APL