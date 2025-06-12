Dombivali woman part of crew of ill-fated plane; neighbours recollect her cheerful disposition

Thane, Jun 12 (PTI) Roshni Rajendra Sanghare was one of the crew of the ill-fated Air India flight that crashed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon.

As people from different parts of Dombivali in Thane district assembled at her residence in New Umiya Krupa Society behind Madhavi Bungalow, most were unable to come to terms with the fact that the friendly and cheerful Roshni (27) may have been lost to them forever.

Her parents have rushed to Mumbai to gather more information about the crash.

Being part of the aviation industry was a lifelong dream and she achieved it with hard work, wearing the Air India uniform with pride, one of those gathered at her residence said, adding the family had moved to Dombivali from Mumbai just two years ago.

"I spoke to her two days ago. She was returning home late at night in a rented car after finishing her duty," Dr Girish Khandge, the family's doctor said.

Beyond her professional life, Roshni had cultivated a significant online presence.

On Instagram, under the handle "Sky Lover Har," she was an influencer with over 54,000 followers. Her profile, filled with more than a thousand posts, was a colourful tapestry of her life and travels, a digital diary of a young woman living out her dream. PTI COR BNM