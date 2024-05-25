Dombivli chemical factory blast: Death toll rises to 10 with recovery of one more body

Thane, May 25 (PTI) The death toll in the chemical factory blast in Dombivli of Thane district rose to ten on Saturday with the rescuers recovering one more body while clearing the debris at the spot, an official said.

Advertisment

"The rescue and relief team found the charred body of a man while removing the debris. The deceased could not be identified," Kalyan tehsildar Sachin Shejal told PTI.

A boiler blast and the resultant fire in Amudan Chemicals, located in Phase 2 of Dombivli MIDC, on Thursday killed nine persons and injured more than 60.

The impact of the blast was so severe that it shattered window panes of houses and damaged cars, roads and electric poles in the vicinity, officials had said.

Earlier on Saturday, a court in Thane district remanded in police custody till May 29 the chemical factory owner Malay Mehta (38).

The crime branch's Ulhasnagar unit has taken over the investigation. PTI COR NSK