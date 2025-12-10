Domestic buffalo attacks, injures several persons including fire official in Kerala

Pathanamthitta(Kerala), Dec 10 (PTI) A domestic buffalo attacked and hurt several persons, including a fire and rescue official, here on Wednesday, a fire and rescue services official said.

The incident occurred around 8.45 am when the buffalo broke free from its rope and attacked anyone who went near it, the official added.

Visuals of the incident aired on TV channels showed the animal running around after people and ramming them from behind.

The official said that it took nearly five hours to restrain the animal and tie it to a stake. The animal was probably scared by something, he said.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were given first aid and then discharged, he said.

The animal's owner was not at home when the incident occurred, the official said. PTI HMP ADB