Domestic help allegedly hangs herself at her employer's house in east Delhi's Ghazipur

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) A 20-year-old domestic help allegedly hanged herself at the house of her employer in east Delhi's Ghazipur area, police said on Monday.

The police have registered a case under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of the mother of the deceased.

At 6.20 am on Saturday, police got a PCR call that the domestic help of the caller hanged herself in her room, a senior police officer said.

The police reached the spot and found the girl, identified as Neha, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, hanging from a ceiling fan with a scarf, the officer said.

No suicide note was found, the police said, adding the body was taken to LBS hospital and the family members of the deceased were informed.

They came late in the evening, the police said.

Their statements were recorded and they were asked to come on Sunday morning for post-mortem, but they did not turn up.

Around 3 pm, the mother of the deceased came and gave a written complaint alleging abetment of suicide by the employer, according to the police.