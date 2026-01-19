Domestic help arrested for 'burglary' in west Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested an 18-year-old domestic help for allegedly committing a "burglary" at a house in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area, a senior officer said on Monday.

Cash worth Rs 2.66 lakh was recovered from her possession.

The accused, identified as Laxmi, a resident of Mangolpuri, was taken into custody following an investigation into the incident reported earlier this month.

The matter came to light on January 15 when a PCR call was received regarding the burglary. The complainant alleged that cash amounting to Rs 5.63 lakh had been missing from his house.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered on January 16 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

During the investigation, a police team analysed CCTV footage, gathered local inputs and apprehended the accused woman.

"During interrogation, the accused confessed to her involvement in the burglary. On her instance, cash amounting to Rs 2,66,600 was recovered," the police officer said, adding that the woman has been arrested and the recovered money has been seized.

The officer said the accused took advantage of her access to the premises to commit the crime when the opportunity arose.

While the woman has no prior criminal record, police ate working to recover the remaining stolen amount and check if she has been involved in similar offences elsewhere, he added. PTI SSJ AKY