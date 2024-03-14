Domestic help arrested for murder of senior citizen woman

Mumbai, Mar 13 (PTI) A 20-year-old man has been arrested from Bhusawal railway station in connection with the murder of a 63-year-old woman in the city as he was trying to escape to Bihar, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Some stolen jewellery was seized from the possession of Kanhaiya Kumar Pandit, who worked as domestic help for Jyoti Shah, the deceased woman, said an official.

The woman, wife of diamond jeweller Mukesh Shah, was found strangled in her house in Tahnee Heights building on Nepean Sea Road in the upscale Malabar Hill area on Tuesday.

The Shahs had hired the accused only two days earlier and he was missing since the murder came to light, the official said, adding that further probe was on. PTI ZA KRK