Domestic help arrested for stealing jewellery, cash from employers' house in south Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a domestic help for allegedly stealing jewellery from the employers' house in south Delhi, officials said on Sunday.

Police have also arrested a goldsmith for purchasing the stolen jewellery from her, they said.

A complaint was received on August 27 regarding the theft of gold and diamond jewellery sets and Rs 70,200 in cash from the complainant's home in the CR Park area. An FIR was lodged and an investigation was initiated, police said.

"During the investigation, the team visited the crime spot and gathered more information about the incident. They also checked the CCTV footage of the crime spot as well as surrounding areas. Some important clues were collected," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan said From the analysis of CCTV footage, the team managed to find that there was no trespass in the complainant's house during the time of the incident, police said.

The team also questioned the domestic help, who had been working in the house for the last two years and she was found suspicious.

"She was apprehended and she confessed her crime. During interrogation, she disclosed that she was in urgent need of money. She later sold the jewellery to a goldsmith identified as Ankit Jain (31)," the DCP said.

Further investigation is underway, the DCP added.