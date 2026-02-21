Domestic help arrested for theft at senior citizen's house

Mumbai, Feb 21 (PTI) A domestic help has been arrested for allegedly stealing valuables worth Rs 10.25 lakh from the house of a 73-year-old man in suburban Santacruz, police said on Saturday.

Some of the stolen property was recovered from the possession of Subhash Kumar Singh, the accused, who had started working at the complainant's house only ten days ago, said an official.

On Tuesday morning, the complainant and his wife found that Singh was missing. They also found that a mobile phone, debit and credit cards and Rs 4,000 in cash were missing from the complainant's bag.

Soon, Rs 9.90 lakh were withdrawn using his credit card.

Santacruz police nabbed the accused within a few hours of launching a manhunt, and the stolen mobile phone and cash were recovered from his possession.

Singh was produced before a court which remanded him in police custody for further investigation, the official added.