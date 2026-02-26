Domestic help commits suicide inside employer's flat in Gurugram; no note recovered

Gurugram, Feb 26 (PTI) A woman domestic help allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in the servant room of her employer's flat in Gurugram's DLF Phase 2 area, police said on Thursday.

"No suicide note was found in her room, and the family members of the deceased are not blaming anyone," Investigating Officer Virender Singh said.

The body has been handed over to kin after the postdmortem, he said.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and took the body into custody. A team of FSL and fingerprint experts also inspected the room, they said.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Aarti Devi, 20, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, had been working as a domestic help in a flat in N-Block, DLF Phase 2, for the past two years.

She lived in the servant room within the house, police said.

On Wednesday evening, she went into her room and did not come out for a long time. The flat owner went to the room, and after finding it to be locked, he and his family members managed to open the door and found Devi hanging from a noose.

He informed the police and Devi's brother, who also works in the DLF area, they added.